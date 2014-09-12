Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 12, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker took in the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2015 show at NYFW in a standout cobalt blue moto-style Calvin Klein Collection trench coat, with aviators, a black clutch, and black pumps.
September 12, 2014
2. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning, in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, blended a slew of girly accents into one look, including sequins, ruffles, and bows. The result? Dramatic without crossing into too-girly territory.
September 12, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone wowed at the Magic in the Moonlight in a fringed black Chloe design with a lace skirt. Retro waves, Melinda Maria earrings, and black velvet ankle-strap Christian Louboutin sandals with flower embellishment.
September 12, 2014
4. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn dined with her stylist Micaela Erlanger at her Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week dinner in a stunning gilded embroidery mini dress, impeccably styled with a mini clutch, Graziela Gems earring, an EFFY Jewelry ring, and metallic Louboutins.
September 12, 2014
5. Rooney MaraRooney Mara was all smiles from the front row at the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2015 show in a cream sleeveless Calvin Klein Collection sweater dress, with black ankle boots.
