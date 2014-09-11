Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 11, 2014
1. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley made a delightful move for her Laggies photocall look, selecting a high-neck top and mid-length skirt, both by Stella McCartney, playfully printed with superhero masks. She tied the two together with a statement red-and-blue banded belt and black pumps.
September 11, 2014
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth glowed from the front row at the Boss spring/summer 2015 show in head-to-toe Boss: an ethereal pale aqua blue satin creation with a sheer overlay skirt, complete with a black clutch and two-toned ankle-strap sandals.
September 11, 2014
3. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn embraced the one-piece wonder at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2015 show during NYFW with a suntan eyelet jacquard Michael Kors jumpsuit that she simply styled with Michael Kors black sandals.
September 11, 2014
4. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba turned heads in a figure-flattering fuchsia Roland Mouret sheath, expertly accessorizing with a black carryall and metallic silver pumps.
September 11, 2014
5. Jamie ChungJamie Chung hit a red carpet event in an alluring color palette of red and black with a sexy black cami, a printed mid-length pencil skirt and black-capped red Jerome C. Rousseau pumps.
