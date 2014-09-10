Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonOne thing's for sure, Jennifer Aniston knows what looks good on her. The actress slipped on a tailored navy-and-black Sportmax dress with ankle-strap sandals at the Cake press conference at TIFF.
September 10, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was a vision in white at The Imitation Game premiere party during TIFF in an embellished creation that flared out into a frothy tulle skirt. Ankle-strap velvet mauve sandals completed her look.
September 10, 2014
3. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning took her front row seat at Rodarte spring/summer 2015 show in, naturally, head-to-toe Rodarte: An ivory silk blazer over a white bodysuit and silk brocade skirt, with a lock-and-chain necklace and taupe croc heels.
September 10, 2014
4. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez delivered a fierce look at Fashion Rocks in an open-leg black Atelier Versace stunner with gold metal belt and metal hardware cut-outs connected by a choker. Statement hoops, a diamond EFFY Jewelry ring, a gilded Thale Blanc clutch, and black pumps completed her look.
September 10, 2014
5. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung sat front row at the Marc by Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2015 show in a playful polka dot blouse that she tucked into a high-shine blush pink pencil, accessorizing with a black leather choker, a mini Mark Cross bag, and lace-up heels.
