-
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2014
1. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld gave her red carpet look a refined spin at The Keeping Room premiere at TIFF with a beautiful long-sleeve floor-grazing mixed-print Dolce & Gabbana design, styling her look with Graziela Gems rings.
-
September 9, 2014
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger arrived at the InStyle 20th Anniversary Party in an exquisitely embroidered purple Prabal Gurung creation (that showed on the spring 2015 runway, a couple days ago). A bright fuchsia pouch (to match her bold lip) encased in a Charlotte Olympia Perspex clutch and ankle-strap white pumps completed her look.
-
September 9, 2014
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth selected a red-hot sequined Boss number for the Still Alice premiere at TIFF, accessorizing with a rose gold-silver mirrored Lee Savage clutch and red Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
September 9, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams oozed ladylike charm at the Rag & Bone spring/summer 2015 show at NYFW in a seafoam green pullover that she tucked into a matching suede full skirt, both by Rag & Bone, styling her look with a set of drop earrings and black pumps.
-
September 9, 2014
5. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was all smiles at TIFF in a sculpted colorfully embroidered Chanel dress with bow-topped loafer heels.
September 9, 2014
Hailee Steinfeld
