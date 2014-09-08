Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 8, 2014
1. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz struck a pretty pose at The Equalizer premiere at TIFF in an embroidered off-white and dark blue silk Dior Haute Couture creation, with iridescent studs and silver peep-toes.
September 8, 2014
2. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks shows us the new way to wear a suit at the Love & Mercy premiere at TIFF in bold tailored Chloe suit separates printed with blooming florals, styling it with a midriff-baring cami, a floral Jimmy Choo clutch, jewelry by Vita Fede and Dana Rebecca Designs, and black pumps.
September 8, 2014
3. Amanda SeyfriedAmanda Seyfried embraced lace at the While We’re Young premiere at TIFF in a pretty lace Valentino number with an ivory short-sleeve bodice and colorful floral skirt. Dana Rebecca Designs studs and two-toned Jimmy Choos rounded out her look.
September 8, 2014
4. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain opted for a flirty-yet-minimalist look at the Miss Julie premiere at TIFF in a black-and-white technical serge Dior dress and black Casadei pumps.
September 8, 2014
5. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams took her front row seat the DVF spring/summer 2015 show at NYFW in a gingham-accented "Samella" LWD from the new collection and white "Bethany" pumps.
