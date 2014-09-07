Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker delivered a compelling look at the Lexus Design Disrupted event in a blue palm-print neon-accented Preen dress that she styled with her usual stack of bracelets (including an iridescent blue House of Lavande bracelet) and metallic pumps.
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung took a sophisticated sartorial approach for the NARS 20th Anniversary Celebration at Barneys New York in head-to-toe Aritzia, from her white knit to her tailored trousers to her taupe moto-style jacket (draped casually over her shoulders). She accessorized with a mirrored clutch and delicate ankle-strap sandals.
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger opted for a classic LBD for the re-opening of Berlin's "Boulevard Der Stars," selecting a long-sleeve Prada design with gold accents for the occasion. A gold timepiece and ankle-strap pumps completed her look.
4. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz showed off her enviably long legs at the Sex Tape promo tour in a casual-chic navy stretch cady crepe Stella McCartney shift with navy suede Salvatore Ferragamo ankle boots.
