Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 6, 2014
1. Dianna AgronDianna Agron flaunted her new platinum blonde 'do in a flirty floral print cut-out Rebecca Minkoff design, accessorizing with shades, a chain cross-body, and two-tone ankle-strap sandals.
September 6, 2014
2. Kristen BellExpectant mom Kristen Bell made quite a statement at The Judge premiere at TIFF in a head-to-toe Etro: a floral-print top, matching pants, with a neutral cross-body bag and metallic heels.
September 6, 2014
3. Nicole KidmanWe were all aflutter for Nicole Kidman’s look. She wore a whimsical butterfly-embroidered Valentino number to the Before I Go To Sleep screening in London. She completed her look with drop earrings, a lariat necklace, and metallic asymmetric strappy Louboutin sandals.
September 6, 2014
4. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes stuck to tried-and-true classics at the Old Navy NYFW party in a striped poplin Old Navy button-down that she tucked into dark Acne skinnies, with black bow-topped Isabel Marant pumps.
Dianna Agron
