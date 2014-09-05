Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift hit all the right notes at Deutscher Radiopreis in a sexy black-and-white cage bandeau crop top and a cage peplum skirt, both by Sass & Bide, complete with black Casadei pumps.
-
September 5, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisNaomie Harris revealed her wild side at the Altuzarra for Target celebration in a plunging snakeskin-print Altuzarra x Target design, styling it with a neutral clutch and caramel brown pumps.
-
September 5, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took her front-row savant at Desigual in a black-and-white concentric circle-print dress, giving it her signature Palermo-approved spin with a sharp white waistcoat, a black skinny belt, studded shades, a seagreen Roland Mouret purse and nude lace-up Aquazzura sandals.
-
September 5, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung gave her NYFW front row look a playful spin with a black-and-white embroidered fringe BCBG Max Azria cape, a flirty flared mini skirt, a black Rebecca Minkoff backpack slung, and printed lace-up Sophia Webster heels.
-
September 5, 2014
5. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani made a sharp, red-hot appearance on the Today show in standout Altuzarra suit separates that matched her bold red lip. She grounded the vibrant shade with a casual white tee and black pumps.
