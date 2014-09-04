Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 4, 2014
1. Alexa ChungIt-Brit Alexa Chung stopped by the launch of designer Christian Siriano's debut fragrance at his pop-up store in New York City in a feathered LWD, black patent booties, and a Mark Cross handbag.
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift showed off her long legs in London in a flared black minidress, finishing the look with strappy sandals and a blush handbag.
3. Elizabeth BanksFor an appearance on Extra, Elizabeth Banks color-coordinated her bright McQ Alexander McQueen bodycon dress with Sophia Webster sandals. She accessorized with Melinda Maria earrings and an EF Collection ring.
4. Lucy LiuWho says sparkle is only for nighttime? Lucy Liu dazzled at the Couture Council Award luncheon in a navy Carolina Herrera embellished dress.
5. Lea SeydouxLea Seydoux hit the Tokyo premiere of Beauty and the Beast in an art deco-inspired Prada frock with single-strap pumps.
