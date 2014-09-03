Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 3, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker proved she was a street style star when she was snapped out and about in NYC in a red-and-white striped top that she expertly paired with a full buttoned chunky striped midi-length skirt, complete with aviators, her usual stack of bracelets, a neutral handbag and violet purple pumps.
2. Natalie DormerNatalie Dormer lit up the red carpet at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a plunging yellow long-sleeve Emilio Pucci dress embellished all over with crystals. Wavy bombshell tresses and black strappy sandals completed her look.
3. Rita OraRita Ora also wowed at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a stunning one-sleeve silver beaded Zuhair Murad Couture column with a sexy thigh-high slit. A smoky eye, diamond jewelry, and delicate nude Stuart Weitzman rounded out her ensemble.
4. Pippa MiddletonPippa Middleton took a more demure approach at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a soft blush pink embroidered Boss creation, with dark metallic accessories.
5. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger added a touch of whimsy to her classic khaki trench with a swan embroidered collar, courtesy of a Red Valentino top layered underneath. A black chain purse and cool lace-up boots served as her accessories.
Sarah Jessica Parker
