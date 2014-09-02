Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2014
1. Uma ThurmanUma Thurman arrived at the "Backstage At Cinecitta" Exhibition at the Venice Film Festival in a beautiful burgundy chiffon pleated Jenny Packham dress that she accessorized with exquisite diamond Chopard jewelry and strappy metallic sandals.
-
September 2, 2014
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez made an elegant entrance at the 39th Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show in a belted floor-grazing dress printed all over in graphic florals. A slicked back topknot and gold hoops were the finishing touches.
-
September 2, 2014
3. Victoria BeckhamDays after she was spotted at the airport in a casual rocker-chic ensemble, Victoria Beckham embarked a flight to New York City in a classic posh LBD, complete with a colorful carryall and black pumps.
-
September 2, 2014
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley nailed in-between weather dressing in a summery blush pink floral mid-length dress with cowboy ankle boots.
-
September 2, 2014
5. Jamie ChungJamie Chung was all smiles in a burgundy floral-print mini dress, styling it with mirrored sunnies, a leather cross-body, and espadrille wedges.
Uma Thurman
