Look of the Day
September 1, 2014
1. Victoria BeckhamFor her flight from London to LAX, Victoria Beckham, rocked a worn-in Grateful Dead tee with dark distressed skinnies and ankle boots. Casual-chic at its best!
September 1, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaAt the private screening of Barely Lethal, Jessica Alba traded in her denim skinnies for a wide-leg silhouette that she styled with a tucked-in graphic tee that she styled with a slouchy marled-knit gray cardi and black open-toed heels.
September 1, 2014
3. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain took her pup for a stroll in a beautiful cobalt blue fit-and-flared dress and optic white pumps.
