Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2014
1. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst charmed at the Miu Miu Women's Tales #7-#8 premiere at the 2014 Venice Film Festival in a tri-colored printed Miu Miu dress with silver accessories.
-
August 31, 2014
2. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz tapped her sexy side for the Ed Sheeran concert in lace Lovers + Friends crop top that she styled with black denim skinnies and ankle boots.
-
August 31, 2014
3. Kim KardashianKim Kardashian opted for a more demure look (by Kim Kardashian standards), pairing her white Alaia bodysuit with a sexy pink thigh-high slit Maticevski skirt and adding structure with a sharp white Balmain blazer. As for shoes, she upped the drama with black lace-up Hermes heels.
August 31, 20141 of 3
