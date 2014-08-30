Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoWith her hubby Johannes Huebl in tow, Olivia Palermo attended the Icons of Style breakfast event in a fall-ready look-a flowy long-sleeve printed Burberry Prorsum design and a matching scarf that she belted. A sunny yellow clutch and strappy lace-up heels from her Aquazzura collection rounded out her on-point ensemble.
-
August 30, 2014
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez debuted a softer, more feminine look in a black-and-white collared bow-accented Valentino design with a scalloped hem. She injected a touch of glam (naturally) with a smoky eye, black quartz-and-diamond Jack Vartanian earrings, a Sutra ring, a Le Vian bracelet, and black pumps.
-
August 30, 2014
3. Jamie ChungJamie Chung gave her textured black halter dress the cool "Jamie Chung" treatment with printed shades, a structured white cross-body, and high-shine silver wingtips from the Australia Luxe Collective.
August 30, 20141 of 3
Olivia Palermo
With her hubby Johannes Huebl in tow, Olivia Palermo attended the Icons of Style breakfast event in a fall-ready look-a flowy long-sleeve printed Burberry Prorsum design and a matching scarf that she belted. A sunny yellow clutch and strappy lace-up heels from her Aquazzura collection rounded out her on-point ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM