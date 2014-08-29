Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2014
1. Emma StoneAt the Venice Film Festival, Emma Stone elevated a pair of gray sweats with a structured stripe-neck textured top, both by Sandro, complete with shades and printed pumps.
August 29, 2014
2. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst made a red-hot appearance at the Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in a crimson embellished long-sleeve Miu Miu shift with metallic accessories.
August 29, 2014
3. Kate MaraKate Mara shimmered at the Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner in a sweet sequined Miu Miu number with silver accents at the neckline and pockets, accessorizing her muted sparkles with a neutral clutch and nude bejeweled ankle-strap peep-toes rounded out her look.
August 29, 2014
4. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning was clad in head-to-toe Miu Miu at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner, selecting an embroidered white satin shift (with a beaded fringe) that she styled with sequin-speckled pale pink cardi, a Kelly green gem-encrusted clutch, and nude bejeweled ankle-strap peep-toes.
August 29, 2014
5. Ashley MadekweThe ever-stylish Ashley Madekwe stepped out in a black top that she tucked into a pair of white tailored Three Floor trousers, accessorizing with layered necklaces, a stack of gilded bracelets, and delicate black sandals.
