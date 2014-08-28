Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 28, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston glittered at the Los Angeles premiere of Life of Crime in a little silver sequined dress that she styled with a sleek black blazer, a black clutch, and embellished ankle-strap sandals.
-
August 28, 2014
2. Emma StoneEmma Stone swept onto the red carpet at the Birdman premiere at the 2014 Venice Film Festival in a beautiful forest green tulle Valentino gown, styled with barely any accessories, save for delicate rings from Graziela Gems and EF Collection.
-
August 28, 2014
3. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum shimmered on the America's Got Talent Post-Show red carpet in a strapless metallic silver Kaufmanfranco dress, complete with a dazzling set of danglers and matching strappy silver heels.
-
August 28, 2014
4. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana glowed at the Los Angeles premiere of Cantinflas in a black-and-white printed Preen shirtdress, with rings by Norman Silverman and Dana Rebecca Designs, and black asymmetric-strap heels.
-
August 28, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took her front row seat at a fashion show in Melbourne in a voluminous black ladylike shirtdress that she paired with metallic gold accessories.
