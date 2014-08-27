Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 27, 2014
1. Megan FoxMegan Fox dropped jaws at the Seoul press conference for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a sheer glittery Jonathan Saunders design, accessorizing with a utilitarian belt and delicate black ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
2. Emma StoneAt the Birdman photocall, Emma Stone rocked a crop top (and elegantly so) in Proenza Schouler separates-a black tweed chiffon top with a black-and-white woodblock-print viscose crepe pants. Melinda Maria earrings, rings by Graziela Gems and EF Collection, and embellished white pumps completed her look.
3. Heidi KlumNo rest for the (fashionably) weary! A day after the Emmys, Heidi Klum hit the red carpet at the America's Got Talent viewing party in a slinky lace-accented leopard-print bias-cut dress, with statement earrings and open-toed sandals.
4. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo dressed up her destroyed denim with an optic white long-sleeve blouse, a blue embroidered moto-style Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle jacket (draped over her shoulders), and ankle-tie sandals from her Aquazzura collection.
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley gave her black leather Lover pants a ladylike spin with an elegant belted wrap-style jacket, also by Lover, a color-block purse, and black pumps.
