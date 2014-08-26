Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 26, 2014
1. Sarah HylandAfter the 2014 Emmys, Sarah Hyland stepped out of her stunning red carpet look and into something sexier for the Fox 2014 Emmy Celebration. She struck a glam pose in a strapless LBD, complete with decadent silver jewelry and ankle-strap heels.
August 26, 2014
2. Lizzy CaplanLizzy Caplan also hit HBO's Official 2014 Emmy After Party, but not before an outfit switcheroo. She chose a more dance floor-friendly option in a strapless tiger-print origami-fold top and a black skirt, both by Roland Mouret, styling them with a dark clutch, a stack of bracelets, and cut-out booties.
August 26, 2014
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley arrived at the ModelCo natural skincare collection launch at Customs House in a navy satin Lover sheath with a sexy lace skirt and nude pumps.
August 26, 2014
4. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo gave the golden mustard floral-print piped Loft shirtdress her personal twist by layering it over gauzy printed skirt and accessorizing with a teal clutch and golden lace-up booties.
August 26, 2014
5. Kate MaraAfter the Emmys, Kate Mara also made an appearance at HBO’s Official 2014 Emmy After Party, stepping out of her romantic gown and into a slick black wrap-style dress (with structured shoulders), with a black-pearl Thale Blanc clutch and ankle-strap PVC heels.
