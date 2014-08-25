Emmy Award-nominee Claire Danes kicked off 2014 Emmy celebrations the right way at Showtime’s EmmyEve Soiree-she stole the spotlight in a Stella McCartney design with a criss-cross cut-out top and mixed-print pleated skirt. Jewelry by Irene Neuwirth and Tyler Alexandra, a cerulean blue clutch, and neutral ankle-strap Kurt Geiger sandals rounded out her look.