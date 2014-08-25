Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 25, 2014
1. Claire DanesEmmy Award-nominee Claire Danes kicked off 2014 Emmy celebrations the right way at Showtime’s EmmyEve Soiree-she stole the spotlight in a Stella McCartney design with a criss-cross cut-out top and mixed-print pleated skirt. Jewelry by Irene Neuwirth and Tyler Alexandra, a cerulean blue clutch, and neutral ankle-strap Kurt Geiger sandals rounded out her look.
August 25, 2014
2. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland delivered a glam and sophistication in an embellished sleeveless Georges Hobeika top and white wide-leg pants at the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration, complete with a neutral box clutch and rings by Brumani and Graziela Gems.
August 25, 2014
3. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington struck a pose at the Variety and Emmy in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration in a crystal-embroidered black Michael Kors, accessorizing with a crystal-accented black Swarovski clutch, and SJP Collection pumps.
August 25, 2014
4. Ashley MadekweAshley Madekwe arrived at the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration in a copper silk crepe Wes Gordon dress with yellow vine lace insets, with slick gold jewelry, a metallic clutch, and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
August 25, 2014
5. Jamie ChungThe day before attending pre-Emmy events, Jamie Chung hit the shops in an impeccable off-duty look. She styled her black-and-white checked shorts with a basic black top, added a polished spin with a crisp white blazer draped over shoulders, and injected cool with a leopard print clutch, amazing striped Sophia Webster lace-up stilettos, and mirrored sunnies.
