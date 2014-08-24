Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2014
1. Ashley GreeneAshley Greene served up a pretty, ladylike look at the 2014 Heineken U.S. Open Kick Off Party in a floral Preen dress with a Graziela Gems ear cuff, an EF Collection ring, and a nude Michael Michael Kors clutch, and cobalt blue Christian Louboutin heels.
-
August 24, 2014
2. Lily AldridgeLily Aldridge treated the tarmac like it was her runway as she jet-setted in a white criss-cross crop top and yellow high-waisted cropped trousers, with a caramel carryall and open-toed mules.
-
August 24, 2014
3. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana was radiant at the Audi Celebrates Emmy Week party in a leopard print Givenchy dress (with multi-printed accents) that skimmed over her baby bump, with satin orange strappy stilettos.
-
August 24, 2014
4. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria was white-hot at the Frontera premiere in a chic peplum Lenny Niemeyer top and Barbara Bui pencil skirt with nude Louboutin pumps.
August 24, 20141 of 4
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene served up a pretty, ladylike look at the 2014 Heineken U.S. Open Kick Off Party in a floral Preen dress with a Graziela Gems ear cuff, an EF Collection ring, and a nude Michael Michael Kors clutch, and cobalt blue Christian Louboutin heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM