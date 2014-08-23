Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
August 23, 2014
1. Emmy RossumSnapped out and about, Emmy Rossum meshed together two aesthetics, giving her pretty tri-colored floral A.L.C. dress a menswear spin with a buckled A.L.C. cross-body purse and patent gray brogues.
August 23, 2014
2. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon showed off her patriotic side (whether that’s intentional or not, we may never know) with a red, white, and blue-printed full skirt that she styled with a crisp why button-down, a white Birkin, nude frames, gold jewelry, and red ankle-strap sandals.
August 23, 2014
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger effortlessly styled her classic white StyleMint crew tee with a printed tiered skirt, a canvas tote, and two-toned flat sandals.
August 23, 2014
4. Jaime KingEven when she’s not all dolled up on the red carpet, Jaime King is still chic to the max. She stepped out in a retro denim one-piece that she accessorized with oversize round shades, a cross-body purse, and white sandals.
