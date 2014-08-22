Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2014
1. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland made a sexy and sophisticated appearance at the Audi Emmy Week Celebration in a plunging black-and-white wrap collared Alice + Olivia romper that revealed a lacy black bralet. Lorraine Schwartz jewels, embellished ankle-strap PVC Jimmy Choo sandals and a casual-chic fishtail plait completed her look.
August 22, 2014
2. Michelle DockeryMichelle Dockery was the picture of elegance at the Audi Emmy Week Celebration in an emerald green silk origami Zac Posen cocktail dress, complete with jewelry by EFFY, Dana Rebecca Designs , and Melinda Maria, a box clutch, and floral pumps.
August 22, 2014
3. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough embraced lace at the Heineken US Open Kick Off Party in sweet (yet sexy) ivory Monique Lhuillier separates with rose pearl floral python Stuart Weitzman pumps.
August 22, 2014
4. Julie BowenModern Family star Julie Bowen lit up the red carpet at the Audi Emmy Week Celebration in a vibrant orange curve-hugging Herve Leger dress with silver grommets along the sides and neckline, carrying the metallic accent over to her mirrored clutch and silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
August 22, 2014
5. Jessica PareJessica Pare swept onto the red carpet at the Audi Emmy Week Celebration in a printed Thakoon gown that boasted a sexy thigh-high lace-paneled slit. Brilliant earrings, one cocktail ring, a satin black clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes rounded out her look.
