Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 21, 2014
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley nailed in-between weather dressing by pairing her flirty Dalmatian-print flared dress with knee-high caramel brown lace-up boots.
August 21, 2014
2. Maria SharapovaMaria Sharapova and the CFDA celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Fashion Targets Breast Cancer" in a blush pink embroidered Marc Jacobs tea-length dress with white-and-metallic accents. Melinda Maria earrings, a boxy pink Porsche Design clutch and double ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
August 21, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzThis is a side we've never seen before! Chloe Grace Moretz tapped her dark side at the If I Stay after-party in a romantic Victorian-inspired black lace Dolce & Gabbana creation with sheer skirt overlay. Black pumps and a single diamond bracelet served as her accessories.
August 21, 2014
4. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum shimmered on the America's Got Talent post-show red carpet in a belted black-and-gold sequined Zadig & Voltaire mini, complete with gilded accessories and patent black pumps.
August 21, 2014
5. RihannaAfter making a flirty statement in a fuchsia dress, Rihanna did a 180 and stepped out in a decidedly more masculine ensemble in a relaxed gray Alexander Wang tank and striped Haider Ackermann wide-leg trousers. She gave her look a ladylike touch with a miniature Balenciaga handbag and two-toned pumps.
