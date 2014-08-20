Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
1. Jaime KingVa-va-voom! Jaime King sizzled at the Sin City: A Day To Kill For premiere in a sexy Versace creation with an asymmetric neckline and zippered thigh-high slit. A slick top knot, Jennifer Fisher earrings, and black suede asymmetrical Monique Lhuillier mules rounded out her look.
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba stunned at the Sin City: A Day To Kill For premiere in a cobalt blue silk duchess strapless Zac Posen cocktail dress, complete with a mirrored Lee Savage clutch, jewelry by Bulgari and Chopard, and metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
3. Bella ThorneBella Thorne lit up the sidewalk in a marigold yellow floral piped Loft shirtdress, styling it with a black carryall and snakeskin sandals.
4. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster stepped out at the New Balance and James Jeans powered by ISKO event in a casual-chic ensemble, topping off her black-and-white print dress with a white denim jacket and color-blocked Vince Camuto pumps.
5. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen took a fashion risk at the DKNY fragrance launch event in a long fringed strapless top that she paired with blush pink trousers (both by DKNY) and nude sandals.
