Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2014
1. Chloe Grace MoretzFor her appearance on Good Morning America, Chloe Grace Moretz worked it in two shades of white-optic white and ecru-with a cloque sleeveless Proenza Schouler dress, finishing her look with white leather Casadei peep-toe sandals.
-
August 19, 2014
2. RihannaRihanna dined out in a statement-making fuchsia high-slit Helmut Lang sleeveless dress, expertly styling it with a striped clutch, a collar necklace, cuffs (on each wrist), Christian Louboutin lace-up pumps, and a matching fuchsia lip.
-
August 19, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift took the menswear trend to a whole new level in a green-and-blue plaid Equipment shirt dress (with smaller checks at the sleeve) with two-tone brogues.
-
August 19, 2014
4. Maria SharapovaMaria Sharapova struck a pose at the Sephora x Supergood event in a sculpted persimmon fit-and-flared J. Mendel dress, with Melinda Maria earrings, an EF Collection bangle, and white chalk Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
August 19, 2014
5. Jessica PareJessica Pare showed off her enviably long legs in a curve-hugging printed mini dress with black panels on each side. A burgundy cross-body purse, a tough leather jacket (in her grip), and teal ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
