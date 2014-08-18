Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 18, 2014
1. Heidi KlumProject Runway host Heidi Klum stole the spotlight at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a custom blue fringed creation by Project Runway contestant Sean Kelly, which swished with her every step. She color-coordinated her look with Lorraine Schwartz sapphire jewelry.
August 18, 2014
2. Kate MaraKate Mara was clad head-to-toe in Dior at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She wore a cheery embroidered yellow wool-and-pale pink quilted crepe dress with asymmetric gold heels.
August 18, 2014
3. Jamie ChungJamie Chung pieced together an easy, breezy look, dropping by the Marc Jacobs Dream Cloud Fragrance pop-up lounge in a white bustier Rebecca Minkoff top and printed wide-leg pants. A ban.do twist scarf and a large color-blocked Ann Taylor clutch were her finishing touches.
August 18, 2014
4. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung hit the town for a friend’s birthday party in London in a watercolor-inspired floral Burberry Prorsum design that she styled with a chunky silver chain link necklace, a black cross-body, and lacy Bionda Castana lace-up pumps.
August 18, 2014
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley dined out in a plunging marigold yellow dress, accessorizing with a waist-cinching black belt, an embellished clutch, and chained ankle boots.
