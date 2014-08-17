Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn's off-duty look was equal parts casual and polished-she half-tucked a sleeveless white top into wide-leg khakis, complete with a statement bib necklace, a stack of bracelets, and neutral tote.
August 17, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftStreet style star Taylor Swift nailed her off-duty look in a retro-inspired print CeCe by Cynthia Steffe collared dress, styling it with her go-to blush pink Prada handbag and perforated Oxford booties.
August 17, 2014
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes stuck with the classics for her visit to the CBS studios. She paired her smart white blouse with dark rinse J Brand skinnies and printed pumps.
August 17, 2014
4. Lily CollinsFor a shopping spree in Beverly Hills, Lily Collins topped off her casual tee and dark skinnies with a lightweight printed kimono-like layer, a black cross-body, and open-toe booties.
