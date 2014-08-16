Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 16, 2014
1. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum was radiant in a mustard yellow floral piped Loft shirtdress that she styled with a black A.L.C. cross-body purse and black brogues.
-
August 16, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba made a sexy strapless satin bustier top work for the day by pairing it with a full ladylike burgundy Katharine Kidd skirt and navy Kooples blazer. Melinda Maria studs and black ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos rounded out her daytime-appropriate ensemble.
-
August 16, 2014
3. Odeya RushThe Giver starlet Odeya Rush wore a white textured sleeveless Thakoon Addition dress with strappy lace Jimmy Choo heels for her appearance on the Today show.
-
August 16, 2014
4. Katie HolmesAt the Marvel Universe Live event, Katie Holmes took a very casual approach to red carpet-wear in a starry Chinti and Parker knit, STROM Brand skinnies, and neutral ankle boots.
August 16, 20141 of 4
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum was radiant in a mustard yellow floral piped Loft shirtdress that she styled with a black A.L.C. cross-body purse and black brogues.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM