Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 15, 2014
1. Odeya RushOdeya Rush proved she’s a style star on the rise with a blue-and-white Paper London dress with color-blocked architectural panels. Spiked Borgioni jewelry and cool Charlotte Olympia peep-toes gave her look a touch of edge.
August 15, 2014
2. Alexa ChungAt the launch of her Alexa Manicure collection with Nails Inc., Alexa Chung was the picture of ladylike perfection in a demure blush-pink Emilia Wickstead high-neck, tea-length dress, providing an edgy contrast with her strappy lace-up Bionda Castana pumps.
August 15, 2014
3. Hailee SteinfeldAt the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet, Hailee Steinfeld gave her look a sporty-chic flair with a tennis-inspired black-and-white striped A.L.C. dress with asymmetric strap pumps.
August 15, 2014
4. Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara worked her curves, naturally, at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet in a red-hot block mesh paneled bodycon dress, accessorizing with a bangle, a black bejeweled clutch, and silver sandals.
August 15, 2014
5. Kristen BellKristen Bell made a sophisticated appearance at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet in an Andrew Gn design with a blue beaded bodice and a sheer black skirt, with black Rupert Sanderson pumps.
Odeya Rush
