Look of the Day
August 14, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaOoh la la! Jessica Alba was smokin' hot in a forest green Chris Gelinas bustier bodysuit that she impeccably styled with black wide-leg Max Mara pants, a black-and-white printed clutch, and gold jewelry.
August 14, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftAfter her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift switched things up and stepped out in an edgy black-and-white Jonathan Simkhai peplum croc dress, complete with her blush pink Prada handbag and lace-up Bionda Castana pumps.
August 14, 2014
3. Olga KurylenkoOlga Kurylenko graced the LA premiere of The November Man in a navy Michael van der Ham midi-length sheath with swirl-like detailing. Blue ankle-strap sandals completed her ensemble.
August 14, 2014
4. Naya RiveraNaya Rivera pieced together a flawless summer-ready look, starting with her white eyelet Rebecca Minkoff bustier dress and her black Hermes bag, right down to her rose floral python Stuart Weitzman pumps.
August 14, 2014
5. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum delivered a playful look, coupling her textured navy tee with a shoe-printed full skirt, both by Orla Kiely, and adding a dash of color with sunny yellow pumps.
