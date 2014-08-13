Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 13, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaFor her appearance on Good Morning America, Jessica Alba toughened up her pretty pink Antonio Berardi with a printed clutch, jewelry by Vita Fede and Melissa Kaye, and mirrored Brian Atwood sandals.
August 13, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift delivered a refreshing look on her way to The Giver press conference in paneled floral print separates, complete with her blush pink Prada handbag and metallic pink Elie Saab pumps with mesh inserts.
August 13, 2014
3. Bella ThorneBella Thorne rocked a black knit crop, styling it with a floral Zara A-line skirt, an Henri Bendel satchel, and white pumps.
August 13, 2014
4. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld stepped out at a Puma-hosted private event at Hyde Lounge during the Justin Timberlake concert in a sleek black-and-white ensemble. She topped off cropped trousers with a graphic sleeveless shirt, accessorizing with a stack of bracelets on each wrist and cool capped lace-ups.
August 13, 2014
5. Rita OraRita Ora worked the "matchy-matchy" trend with blue-and-white embroidered Emilio Pucci coordinates, injecting a touch of glam with metallic silver Casadei pumps.
