Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift turned heads at the New York premiere of The Giver in a gorgeous red-and-blush Monique Lhuillier tea-length dress, letting it stand on its own with delicate jewelry, like translucent quartz Brumani ear climbers and Sylva & Cie rings, and nude sude Casadei pumps.
-
August 12, 2014
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley was statuesque at the Expendables 3 premiere in a sexy black-and-white printed silk Emilio Pucci slip dress with lace inserts.
-
August 12, 2014
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes revealed her softer side in a pretty pearl plisse chiffon Zac Posen dress, styling her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and neutral pumps.
-
August 12, 2014
4. Odeya RushOdeya Rush matched the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Giver in a scarlet red Georges Hobeika creation with a floral embroidered bodice and silk chiffon skirt.
-
August 12, 2014
5. Kim KardashianKim Kardashian worked her curves in a look by Givenchy, giving her sheer blouse a demure touch with a ladylike tea-length skirt with a flouncy hem. A delicate necklace and nude sandals completed her look.
