Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 11, 2014
1. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington hit Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence in a Parker little white dress with sexy peek-a-boo lace panels. A mural Prada purse and ankle-strap Louboutin sandals rounded out her summery look.
2. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum dined out in a delightfully chic getup-she styled her blue floral full skirt with a relaxed Oxford shirt (with the sleeves casually rolled up), a playful hot pink Kate Spade Saturday envelope clutch and nude ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
3. Jordana BrewsterFor her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jordana Brewster turned heads in Sachin + Babi separates, stylishly coupling a woven oxblood top with an embellished jet black mini skirt and accessorizing with Graziela Gems jewelry, a navy carryall and Birkenstocks.
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon was picture-perfect in a blue-and-white floral fit-and-flared frock that she paired with summer-ready essentials, including a straw Panama hat, a sunny yellow Elizabeth and James bucket bag, a gold cuff, and ivory ankle-cuff sandals.
5. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana made a graceful appearance at Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence event in a flowy printed maxi dress, complete with a long pendant, a selection of bracelets, and embellished flat sandals.
