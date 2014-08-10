Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftAnother street style win for Taylor Swift! The singer paired her printed jade green top with a mustard yellow skirt, and accessorized with a burgundy Max Mara shoulder bag and tan Timberland Oxford heels.
-
August 10, 2014
2. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon showed off her amazing stems with tailored shorts, styling them with a printed tbagslosangeles top, a black cross-body bag, cat-eye shades and playful red sandals.
-
August 10, 2014
3. Kate MaraKate Mara worked the menswear trend, layering a crisp button-down under an ivory sweater and styling both with black skinnies and two-tone Michael Michael Kors creepers. A pretty chained cross-body Michael Michael Kors clutch completed her look.
August 10, 20141 of 3
Taylor Swift
Another street style win for Taylor Swift! The singer paired her printed jade green top with a mustard yellow skirt, and accessorized with a burgundy Max Mara shoulder bag and tan Timberland Oxford heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM