Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2014
1. Lea MicheleAt the Donatienne fall 2014 handbag launch, Lea Michele accessorized her white tank and printed maxi skirt with, naturally, a white fringed Donatienne clutch and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
-
August 9, 2014
2. Kim KardashianKim Kardashian promoted her “Sun Kissed” tanning line in a skin-skimming blush-pink Bec amp Bridge strapless dress, with nude ankle-strap sandals.
-
August 9, 2014
3. Maggie GraceMaggie Grace knows the power of the LBD! She worked the red carpet at the About Alex premiere in a sleeveless zip-front Sportmax dress, with statement earrings, a pewter Edie Parker clutch and black strappy heels.
