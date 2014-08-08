Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 8, 2014
1. Chloe Grace MoretzAt the If I Stay book signing, Chloe Grace Moretz gave her gray tailored trousers a high-shine spin with a navy sequined top, both by Jonathan Saunders and metallic pumps.
August 8, 2014
2. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev hit the Los Angeles premiere of Let's Be Cops in a multicolor sleeveless beaded Zuhair Murad mini dress, styling her look with muted accessories.
August 8, 2014
3. Marion CotillardAt the UK premiere of Two Days, One Night, Marion Cotillard was clad head to toe in Dior, from her black stretch double-face wool dress (with an embellished neckline) to her ankle-strap heels.
August 8, 2014
4. Elisabeth MossElisabeth Moss debuted a soft look with a sweet pale blue Chloe dress, pairing it with delicate gold jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo accessories.
August 8, 2014
5. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon stepped out in a black-yellow-white floral printed frock that she topped with a black cardi, a jade Roland Mouret handbag, and ankle-strap heels.
