Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2014
1. Megan FoxAt the New York premiere of TMNT, Megan Fox mastered the art of mixed prints with a black-and-white color-block jacquard bandeau top and an oval-dot jacquard skirt, both by Oscar de la Renta, styling her patterned separates with rings by Melinda Maria and Jamie Wolf, and metallic ankle-strap sandals.
August 7, 2014
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger's effortless style is one to behold. She accessorized her iridescent-accented Christopher Kane shift with pale pink pumps.
August 7, 2014
3. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss took a stroll around Soho in a sophisticated ensemble, coupling her collared gray sleeveless dress with a boxy ladylike handbag, a stack of bracelets, and scalloped ankle-strap sandals.
August 7, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung made quite a statement while out in West Hollywood. She elevated her knotted "Aloha" graphic tank with a white pencil skirt and neutral espadrilles. A printed Elizabeth & James sling bag and red mirrored shades added playful touches.
August 7, 2014
5. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes struck a ladylike pose backstage after her appearance on the Today show in a coral midi-length shirt dress and nude pumps.
