Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 6, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba's look spelled sophistication, thanks to her ivory wide-leg Max Mara pants that she paired with a dusty blue Alice + Olivia blouse, a black-and-white print tote, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and neutral wedges.
August 6, 2014
2. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough modeled a one-shoulder color-block sheath-a design from the new Roland Mouret for Banana Republic collection-at an intimate dinner celebrating the launch. She styled her look with a delicate necklace and black accessories.
August 6, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took Mr. Butler out for a stroll in stark white separates, teaming her relaxed-fit top and midi-length skirt with a skinny white belt, shades from her Westward Leaning collection and lace-up sandals.
August 6, 2014
4. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning went for a high-fashion off-duty look wearing sweet MIu Miu separates that she accessorized with Carrera by Jimmy Choo shades, a blue shoulder bag, and color-block Louboutin sling-backs.
August 6, 2014
5. Megan FoxMegan Fox struck a fierce pose in a rich embellished jacquard Dolce & Gabbana dress, complete with metallic silver Brian Atwood sandals.
