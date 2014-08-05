Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 5, 2014
1. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev tried her hand at print mixology for her appearance on Extra, accessorizing her floral print J. Mendel sheath with black-and-white harlequin print Bionda Castana pumps.
-
August 5, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo defended her title as a street style star with an edgy ladylike ensemble. She paired her leather midi-length skirt with a crisp white Ann Taylor button-down (with an embellished collar) and lace-up sandals.
-
August 5, 2014
3. Kim KardashianLeave it to Kim Kardashian to wear couture to a Jimmy Kimmel Live show. She wore a white-and-blush two-toned bustier jumpsuit and a silk teal coat (that she buttoned at the waist) from the Ulyana Sergeenko Couture spring/summer 2014 collection.
-
August 5, 2014
4. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling worked her curves at an OITNB screening in one of Roland Mouret's figure-flattering designs. She pushed color boundaries by coupling the violet sheath with siren-red pumps.
-
August 5, 2014
5. Christina HendricksChristina Hendricks was snapped effortlessly rocking a black Temperley London one-piece with lace panels, complete with patent black Kurt Geiger pumps.
