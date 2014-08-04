Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2014
1. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum fused fashion and function with a cool navy utility DVF jumpsuit, giving it an elevated, ladylike touch with oversize shades, a white carryall, nude strappy heels, and a bold red lip.
-
August 4, 2014
2. Megan FoxMegan Fox was white-hot at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere in an ivory tiered Marc Jacobs micro dress that she styled with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Louboutin sandals.
-
August 4, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz made a striking appearance, thanks to her colorful Jonathan Saunders shirtdress and fluoro orange sandals.
-
August 4, 2014
4. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster stepped up her style quotient at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere in a bronze croc-embossed romper, complete with diamond EFFY Jewelry and black stilettos.
-
August 4, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba embraced culottes (one of this season’s hottest silhouettes), styling her chambray pair with an ivory floral tank, a nude perforated tote, and lace-up booties.
August 4, 2014
