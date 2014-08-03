Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2014
1. Rosario DawsonFor her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rosario Dawson rocked a fiercely edgy and girly look, thanks to her pretty leather Lie Sang Bong dress, pairing it with EF Collection dagger earrings, an EFFY Jewelry ring, and black pumps.
-
August 3, 2014
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez is not one to shy away from making a statement! She styled her bright floral print dress with a pale pink purse, a chunky gold chain bracelet, and blindingly neon pumps.
-
August 3, 2014
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger nailed jet-setting style in a lightly washed denim jacket layered over a gingham print number. Aviators, a Lanvin straw hat (in her grip), a black carryall, and ballet flats rounded out her look.
August 3, 2014
Rosario Dawson
