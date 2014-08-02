Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 2, 2014
1. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum graced the America's Got Talent season 9 post-show event in an ivory engineered Irish lace-inspired needlework Marchesa slip dress, styling it with a pendant, hand chain, and Christian Louboutin heels.
2. RihannaRihanna elevated her destroyed denim skinnies with an oversize gray-and-white striped button-down, a handlebar clutch, and ankle-strap sandals.
3. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz hit the Mexico City premiere of Sex Tape in a belted black Saint Laurent dress, complete with black accessories.
