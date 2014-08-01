Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon took a more youthful approach and stepped out in a sleeveless blouse washed in a refreshing shade of hot pink, complete with a flirty cut-out skirt by Monica Rose for Lovers + Friends. Tortoiseshell Elizabeth and James shades, a black handbag, a gold cuff and open-toed mules rounded out her flirty street style.
August 1, 2014
2. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling color-blocked like a pro, striking a pose in a Roland Mouret design with cobalt blue ankle-strap sandals.
August 1, 2014
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal promoted An Honourable Woman on Good Morning America in stunning white Wes Gordon separates with metal and threadwork embroidery down the center. She accessorized with delicate Jennifer Meyer studs and dark ankle-strap pumps.
August 1, 2014
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift got stripes right with a black-and-white Topshop bodycon dress that boasted gradient lines and panels on each side. A pale pink Prada handbag and taupe booties completed her look.
