Look of the Day
July 31, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo found a new wait to wear a crisp white shirtdress! At the grand opening of a new NYC Sephora location, the style savant kept the bottom half of her belted button-down open to reveal a pair of camo-print shorts. Gold bangles and printed lace-up heels served as the finishing touches.
July 31, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift delivered an impeccable off-duty look with a Novis design-a printed bustier and matching skirt with a sheer white overlay-styled with a dark teal Bulgari handbag and mirrored Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
July 31, 2014
3. Kristen BellExpectant mom Kristen Bell was the picture of sophistication at the Lexus Short Films event in a black Monique Lhuillier dress with a nude panel, accessorizing with a black-and-pearl striped Edie Parker clutch and nude pumps.
July 31, 2014
4. Maggie GyllenhaalFor her appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal struck bold in a blood orange Vionnet creation, with white drop earrings and black pumps.
July 31, 2014
5. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana fused a sexy look with an elegant one with her black Monique Lhuillier dress that boasted a plunging neckline and sheer inserts, complete with black lace Choos.
Olivia Palermo
