Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2014
1. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr stuck to an unexpected color scheme of emerald green and violet, arriving at the Escada Joyful event in matching Escada separates-a cardigan and pencil-with an Escada croc clutch and purple satin pumps.
-
July 30, 2014
2. Zoe SaldanaFor the Guardians of the Galaxy screening, Zoe Saldana gravitated toward the classic LBD and showed up a silk Lanvin number that she styled with Vita Fede studs, a selection of rings by Vita Fede, Dana Rebecca Designs, and EFFY Jewelry, and black pumps.
-
July 30, 2014
3. Megan FoxMegan Fox struck a fierce pose at the Mexico City premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a stunning long-sleeve white silk Zuhair Murad dress with silver-and-slate blue beaded embroidery, complete with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and silver strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
-
July 30, 2014
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift nailed her street style again with a menswear-inspired look. She tucked in a striped button-down into a pair of coral shorts, and styled them with her blush Dolce & Gabbana handbag and two-toned Oxfords.
-
July 30, 2014
5. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum made quite a statement at the America's Got Talent season 9 pre-show red carpet event in a intricately embroidered white Versace dress with diamond hoops and snakeskin sandals.
