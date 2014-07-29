Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2014
1. Nicola PeltzNicola Peltz sizzled at the Tokyo premiere of Transformers: Age of Extinction in a sweeping orange Prada creation with a downtothere neckline and necktie.
July 29, 2014
2. Gwyneth PaltrowAt the Hector and the Search for Happiness screening, Gwyneth Paltrow made a bold statement in Wes Gordon’s nude-and-forest green prints, but kept her look ladylike, thanks to its midi-length silhouette. Neutral sandals completed her look.
July 29, 2014
3. Zoe SaldanaOn the New York leg of her Guardians of the Galaxy press tour, Zoe Saldana's style took a turn for the classic-she wore a body-hugging Calvin Klein Collection LWD, complete with delicate white ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 29, 2014
4. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts elevated a basic striped tee with a chic Bec & Bridge skirt, a gilded Karine Sultan bib necklace, and fuchsia sandals.
July 29, 2014
5. Taylor SchillingInstead of a LBD, Taylor Schilling celebrated her 30th birthday in little black shorts that she styled with a black A.L.C. top and black pumps.
