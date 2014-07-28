Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2014
1. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev revealed her artistic side at 2014 Comic-Con in a colorful brushstroke-stripe printed Naeem Khan mini, with Jacob & Co. earrings and sunny yellow Oscar Tiye pumps.
-
July 28, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaFor her Sin City: A Dame to Kill For appearance at Comic-Con 2014, Jessica Alba struck a fierce pose in a black Tanya Taylor bandeau top, a printed Zimmermann midi skirt with open-work detailing, a Porter Lyons snake ring, and statement tasseled Kotur heels.
-
July 28, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum dined out in West Hollywood in a beautiful blue-and-white floral print CH Carolina Herrera maxi dress, styling it with a delicate gold pendant and an elongated white clutch.
-
July 28, 2014
4. Elle FanningElle Fanning shined bright at The Boxtrolls photocall at 2014 Comic-Con in a neon floral decade Christopher Kane dress with Dior Fine Jewelry and red Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
July 28, 2014
5. Emma RobertsAt Comic-Con 2014, Emma Roberts gave her black-and-white floral jacquard Tanya Taylor A-line skirt a modern spin with a Houghton crop top, a black Tod's minaudiere, a selection of rings, and pink Casadei pumps.
July 28, 20141 of 5
