Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2014
1. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani tapped her girly side for a dinner out with the hubby in A.L.C.'s florals, but kept her edge with her commitment to the print in coordinating separates and cool L.A.M.B. sandals.
-
July 27, 2014
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyAs the face of Paige Denim, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated with the brand at the announcement in blue-foil coated Paige skinnies, naturally, with a relaxed top, a gold chain necklace and Louboutin sandals.
-
July 27, 2014
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal was a darling at the "TimesTalks" event in a tweed Chloe dress that boast a flirty hemline, with black pumps.
July 27, 2014
Gwen Stefani
