Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift and her flawless street style strikes again! She accessorized her gray Alice + Olivia separates with a cheery yellow Dolce & Gabbana purse and pink pumps.
-
July 26, 2014
2. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana was simply radiant at the Guardians of the Galaxy London photo call in an ivory Chloe number, spicing it up with a selection of gold jewelry by EF Collection, Vita Fede, and Jennifer Fisher, and sexy red mesh lace-up Bionda Castana pumps.
-
July 26, 2014
3. Lucy LiuLucy Liu showed off her creative style with a graphic embroidered Stella McCartney shift and black Nicholas Kirkwood cut-out booties.
July 26, 20141 of 3
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and her flawless street style strikes again! She accessorized her gray Alice + Olivia separates with a cheery yellow Dolce & Gabbana purse and pink pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM