Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2014
1. Zoe SaldanaWe’re simply bananas over Zoe Saldana’s look! She graced the London premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy in a sweeping monkey-print Valentino gown with a ruffled neckline. An upper armband and soft waves completed her look.
-
July 25, 2014
2. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes made a sweet statement at the ASP’s World Surf League party in a lace Nina Ricci LWD and white T-strap sandals.
-
July 25, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz won a spot on our best-dressed list with this skin-skimming floral embroidered Christopher Kane dress that happily blended a sporty aesthetic with a sweet one. Blue delicate ankle-strap sandals served as the finishing touch.
-
July 25, 2014
4. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling smartened up her look at the “Times Talks” event by topping off her white top and black tailored shorts with a sharp white crepe Wes Gordon blazer and gold embroidered black pumps.
-
July 25, 2014
5. Megan FoxMegan Fox debuted a sexy look at 2014 Comic-Con, thanks to her fierce sculpted black leather David Koma separates and strappy Jimmy Choos.
